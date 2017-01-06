Family Planning: Specialist urges Nigerians to embrace practice

Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, defines family planning as the practice of controlling the number of children in a family and the intervals between their births.

The Konrad Adenauer Foundation (KAS), a German organisation, has urged Nigerians to embrace family planning as a way of enhancing the quality of life in their families.

Its Country Representative, Mrs Hildegard Behrendt-Kigozi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday.

Contemporary notions of family planning, however, tend to place a woman and her childbearing decisions at the centre of the discussion, as notions of women’s empowerment and reproductive autonomy have gained traction in many parts of the world.

It also defines quality of life as the general well-being of individuals and societies, outlining negative and positive features of life.

It observes life satisfaction, including everything from physical health, family, education, employment, wealth, religious beliefs, finance and the environment.

The country representative further urged parents to give birth to a number of children they would be able to cater for in terms of providing them with quality education and other basic needs.

“Families should have only the number of children that they can take care of, but if you are well off and can send them to school you can have as many as you want.

“Otherwise, only have the number you can adequately afford to take care of, so that your children can go to school.

“Don’t have children without a means of feeding or educating them, particularly, for those in the rural areas.

“It is necessary that every child that is born, the parents should provide for it, if they cannot they should not have children because these children have the right to be brought up well,’’ she said.

According to her, because the population of the country is rising very fast, it will be difficult for government to provide adequate schools or jobs for the people.

Behrendt-Kigozi observed that the number of available basic schools and qualified teachers was not enough to cater for the educational needs of Nigerians.

She said that teachers should be trained on how to build self-confidence in their students to enable them to develop ideas that could make them self- sufficient.

The country representative called on the government to build many more technical schools , saying training many craftsmen and women would further create wealth for the country.

“Technical aspects are not taught well enough in schools.

“There is need for the government to provide more technical schools so that you get very good and well-trained plumbers, electricians and so on, because their work is very good for the development of the nation, not only a professor.

“It is worthwhile to have professors, but craftsmen are also worthwhile, because we need them.

“These should be put into the minds of all Nigerians such that they will feel happy knowing that a job that is not academic-oriented can still earn them a decent living,’’ she stated.

KAS is a German foundation that promotes democracy, rule of law, and social market to foster peace, freedom, and justice in the world.

