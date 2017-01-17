Fani-Kayode case file: Court gives new counsel 24 hrs

By Innocent Anaba

Lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, issued 24 hours to a new counsel, Chief Norrison Quakers, SAN, to study the case file of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, charged with money laundering.

Fani-kayode is charged alongside a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman and Danjuma Yusuf.

They are charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on 17 counts bordering on the offence and had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, Mr Nkereuwem Anana, announced appearance for the prosecution.

On the other hand, Quakers announced appearance for Fani-Kayode, adding that he had just been briefed on the matter.

He told the court that he was the new counsel in the suit having been briefed yesterday, adding that he required time to study the case file and get abreast with the issues.

