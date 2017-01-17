Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode visits Oyedepo, hails cleric as “one of the most courageous men in Nigeria”

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode, News | 0 comments

Bishop-David-Oyedepo-Femi-Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday paid a visit to the founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel), David Oyedepo. Fani-Kayode posted an image of himself and the revered man of God on his Facebook page, describing him as “one of the most courageous men in our country today”. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fani-Kayode visits Oyedepo, hails cleric as “one of the most courageous men in Nigeria”

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.