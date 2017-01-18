Fani-Kayode’s counsel declines to cross examine EFCC witness

By Innocent Anaba

Lagos—Defence counsel, yesterday, declined to cross examine a prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Femi Fani-Kayode, who is facing charges of money laundering before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had arraigned Fani-Kayode and a former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, on a 17-count charge of laundering about N4.6 billion.

They were charged along with Yusuf Danjuma, a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, ex-Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State and a company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Ltd which is said to belong to Danjuma,

They had all pleaded not guilty.

At the resumed hearing of the case, yesterday, the prosecutor, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo concluded his examination in chief for the first prosecution witness (Pw1).

The witness, Mr Idowu Olusegun is a media consultant carrying on with business name of Paste Posters Company Ltd.

Olusegun, who began his testimony on October 21, 2016, had informed the court how sums of money were paid to him in cash for the printing of posters and flyers by the office of the Director of the PDP Campaign Organisation.

Invited into the witness box, yesterday, the witness informed the court that receipts were issued for monies paid to him for printing jobs.

The prosecutor then requested for exhibit P4 and P5 (cash receipts) from the court and gave same to the witness, and requested to know how much was paid to him by the office of the Director, PDP Campaign Organisation.

The witness told the court that he received payments in the sum N6m and N24m, adding that all payments were made in physical cash to him.

After his testimony, Oyedepo told the court that he was done with his questions for PW1.

The court then asked if there were cross examinations for the witness.

At this point, counsel to the second accused, Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN, told the court that in light of pending applications before the court which mainly are jurisdictional in nature, the provisions of sections 295 of the constitution ought to be considered.

According to him, the stage was ripe to request for hearing of his pending application dated November 11, 2016, seeking severance of the criminal charge of the accused.

He said he was concerned with the joint trial of the first and second accused as well as the choice of Lagos as venue in a matter which he said had nothing to do with Lagos.

He argued that since the court had acknowledged the existence of pending applications, it would amount to an “anticipatory” refusal by the court, of the application of the second defendant.

The post Fani-Kayode’s counsel declines to cross examine EFCC witness appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

