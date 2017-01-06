Pages Navigation Menu

Fani-Kayode’s Ex-Wife, Saratu, Appointed As Aide To Ghana’s President-elect

Mr Femi Fani-Kayode’s former wife , Ms. Saratu Atta, has been appointed as a personal assistant to the president-elect of Ghana, Prof. Akufo Addo. Mr. Addo is expected to be sworn in on Saturday, January 7 in Accra, Ghana. Ms. Atta was married to Fani-Kayode in 1987 and they both have a female child, Folake…

