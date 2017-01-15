Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fans go wild after Rangers’ loss to Abia Warriors

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Several security personnel on Sunday rescued centre referee Hadiza Musa from angry fans after visiting Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia beat Rangers International FC 2 -1 in Enugu. It took about 60 Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to ferry Musa out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium when she was surrounded by angry fans. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was in the 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.