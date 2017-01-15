Fans go wild after Rangers’ loss to Abia Warriors

Several security personnel on Sunday rescued centre referee Hadiza Musa from angry fans after visiting Abia Warriors Football Club of Umuahia beat Rangers International FC 2 -1 in Enugu. It took about 60 Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel to ferry Musa out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium when she was surrounded by angry fans. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was in the 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

