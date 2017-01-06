Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: Glo-CAF Awards – My Time Will Come, Says Omagbemi – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

Nigeria: Glo-CAF Awards – My Time Will Come, Says Omagbemi
AllAfrica.com
Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi, could not win the African Coach of the Year Award in Thursday's Glo-CAF ceremony in Abuja, but the former defender is excited being nominated for the category. Omagbemi made history on December 3 in …
CAF Award: Fans hail Super Falcons, OshoalaNigerian Observer
Oshoala demands better treatment for female playersVanguard
African girls deserve more from football federations -OshoalaThe Nation Newspaper
GhanaWeb –Pulse Nigeria –Complete Sports Nigeria –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 18 news articles »

