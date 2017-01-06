Nigeria: Glo-CAF Awards – My Time Will Come, Says Omagbemi – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: Glo-CAF Awards – My Time Will Come, Says Omagbemi
AllAfrica.com
Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi, could not win the African Coach of the Year Award in Thursday's Glo-CAF ceremony in Abuja, but the former defender is excited being nominated for the category. Omagbemi made history on December 3 in …
