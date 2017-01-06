Fans hail Super Falcons’ Oshoala

Football enthusiasts on Friday lauded the Super Falcons and Asisat Oshoala for winning the 2016 Glo/CAF best female team and female player of the year award held on Thursday in Abuja.

The Super Falcons was nominated alongside the Bayana Bayana of South Africa and the Cameroonian female team.

Nigeria Oshoala was nominated alongside Gabrielle Onguene of Cameroon and Elizabeth Addo of Ghana for the award.

The super Falcons have won the Women Africa Cup of Nations title eight times since its inception in 1991.

Joy Etim, a former national coach, told newsmenin Lagos, that it was a well deserved award for the Super Falcons and Oshoala respectively.

Etim said that the team had always remained consistent on the pitch when representing the country in the continent.

“I’m happy for the team and Oshoala, it is a good thing to be recognised for hard work.

“I hope the girls will be able to sustain the momentum and improve their game because there is always room for improvement,’’ he said.

Also, Royal Olajide, Secretary of the Women Amateur Football Association (WAFA), urged the team to replicate their feat in the international stage.

Olajide said that the team had proven their supremacy in the continent, adding that they could also conquer the world if adequately supported.

“Kudos to the Super Falcons, they have won virtually anything you can think of in female football in Africa.

“It is time for the team to make their mark globally and this can only be achieved through adequate support,’’ he said.

