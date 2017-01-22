Pages Navigation Menu

Farmers Insurance Open Field – 2017 Player List

The 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will be hosted at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, San Diego, California between Thursday January 26th and Sunday January 29th. The provisional Farmers Insurance Open field has been announced includes 160 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Farmers Insurance Open player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Farmers Insurance Open Player List

The Farmers Insurance Open field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Steven Alker James Hahn Louis Oosthuizen
Byeong Hun An Brian Harman Greg Owen
Mark Anderson Padraig Harrington Rod Pampling
Stuart Appleby J.J. Henry Cheng Tsung Pan
Ryan Armour Charley Hoffman Cameron Percy
Aaron Baddeley Morgan Hoffmann Pat Perez
Blayne Barber J.B. Holmes John Peterson
Daniel Berger Max Homa D.A. Points
Zac Blair Billy Horschel J.T. Poston
Ryan Blaum Beau Hossler Seamus Power
Jonas Blixt Charles Howell III Jon Rahm
Steven Bowditch Mackenzie Hughes Jonathan Randolph
Dominic Bozzelli John Huh Kyle Reifers
Keegan Bradley Billy Hurley III Tag Ridings
Ryan Brehm Ryo Ishikawa Patrick Rodgers
Scott Brown Hiroshi Iwata Justin Rose
Wesley Bryan Dustin Johnson Rory Sabbatini
Brian Campbell Andrew Johnston Xander Schauffele
Chad Campbell Sung Kang Ollie Schniederjans
Miguel Angel Carballo Smylie Kaufman John Senden
Paul Casey Michael Kim Cameron Smith
Roberto Castro Si Woo Kim Brandt Snedeker
Bud Cauley Whee Kim J.J. Spaun
Alex Cejka Patton Kizzire Scott Stallings
Greg Chalmers Soren Kjeldsen Kyle Stanley
Kevin Chappell Colt Knost Brendan Steele
K.J. Choi Brooks Koepka Brett Stegmaier
Stewart Cink Jason Kokrak Brandon Stone
Chad Collins Kelly Kraft Robert Streb
Ben Crane Martin Laird Kevin Streelman
Jon Curran Rick Lamb Brian Stuard
Joel Dahmen Danny Lee Zack Sucher
Jason Day Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford
Bryson DeChambeau Spencer Levin Nick Taylor
Graham DeLaet Nicholas Lindheim Michael Thompson
Brett Drewitt Luke List Cameron Tringale
Ken Duke Andrew Loupe Kevin Tway
Harris English Jamie Lovemark Tyrone van Aswegen
Julian Etulain Shane Lowry Harold Varner III
Matt Every Will MacKenzie Jhonattan Vegas
Derek Fathauer Hunter Mahan Camilo Villegas
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Peter Malnati Johnson Wagner
Tony Finau Steve Marino Jimmy Walker
Martin Flores Hideki Matsuyama Nick Watney
Rickie Fowler Troy Merritt Boo Weekley
Brad Fritsch Phil Mickelson Richy Werenski
Robert Garrigus Bryce Molder Willy Wilcox
Chris Gilley Francesco Molinari Tim Wilkinson
Lucas Glover Trey Mullinax Aaron Wise
Andres Gonzales Sebastian Munoz Gary Woodland
Retief Goosen Grayson Murray Tiger Woods
Emiliano Grillo Seung-Yul Noh Bobby Wyatt
Adam Hadwin Henrik Norlander
Brandon Hagy Geoff Ogilvy

