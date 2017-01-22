Farmers Insurance Open Field – 2017 Player List

The 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will be hosted at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, San Diego, California between Thursday January 26th and Sunday January 29th. The provisional Farmers Insurance Open field has been announced includes 160 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Brandt Snedeker, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Farmers Insurance Open player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Farmers Insurance Open Player List

The Farmers Insurance Open field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Steven Alker James Hahn Louis Oosthuizen Byeong Hun An Brian Harman Greg Owen Mark Anderson Padraig Harrington Rod Pampling Stuart Appleby J.J. Henry Cheng Tsung Pan Ryan Armour Charley Hoffman Cameron Percy Aaron Baddeley Morgan Hoffmann Pat Perez Blayne Barber J.B. Holmes John Peterson Daniel Berger Max Homa D.A. Points Zac Blair Billy Horschel J.T. Poston Ryan Blaum Beau Hossler Seamus Power Jonas Blixt Charles Howell III Jon Rahm Steven Bowditch Mackenzie Hughes Jonathan Randolph Dominic Bozzelli John Huh Kyle Reifers Keegan Bradley Billy Hurley III Tag Ridings Ryan Brehm Ryo Ishikawa Patrick Rodgers Scott Brown Hiroshi Iwata Justin Rose Wesley Bryan Dustin Johnson Rory Sabbatini Brian Campbell Andrew Johnston Xander Schauffele Chad Campbell Sung Kang Ollie Schniederjans Miguel Angel Carballo Smylie Kaufman John Senden Paul Casey Michael Kim Cameron Smith Roberto Castro Si Woo Kim Brandt Snedeker Bud Cauley Whee Kim J.J. Spaun Alex Cejka Patton Kizzire Scott Stallings Greg Chalmers Soren Kjeldsen Kyle Stanley Kevin Chappell Colt Knost Brendan Steele K.J. Choi Brooks Koepka Brett Stegmaier Stewart Cink Jason Kokrak Brandon Stone Chad Collins Kelly Kraft Robert Streb Ben Crane Martin Laird Kevin Streelman Jon Curran Rick Lamb Brian Stuard Joel Dahmen Danny Lee Zack Sucher Jason Day Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford Bryson DeChambeau Spencer Levin Nick Taylor Graham DeLaet Nicholas Lindheim Michael Thompson Brett Drewitt Luke List Cameron Tringale Ken Duke Andrew Loupe Kevin Tway Harris English Jamie Lovemark Tyrone van Aswegen Julian Etulain Shane Lowry Harold Varner III Matt Every Will MacKenzie Jhonattan Vegas Derek Fathauer Hunter Mahan Camilo Villegas Gonzalo Fdez-Castano Peter Malnati Johnson Wagner Tony Finau Steve Marino Jimmy Walker Martin Flores Hideki Matsuyama Nick Watney Rickie Fowler Troy Merritt Boo Weekley Brad Fritsch Phil Mickelson Richy Werenski Robert Garrigus Bryce Molder Willy Wilcox Chris Gilley Francesco Molinari Tim Wilkinson Lucas Glover Trey Mullinax Aaron Wise Andres Gonzales Sebastian Munoz Gary Woodland Retief Goosen Grayson Murray Tiger Woods Emiliano Grillo Seung-Yul Noh Bobby Wyatt Adam Hadwin Henrik Norlander Brandon Hagy Geoff Ogilvy

