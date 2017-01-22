Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The Farmers Insurance Open purse is $6,700,000 for the 2017 tournament at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, San Diego, California. The winner of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,170,000.

The prize fund at the Farmers Insurance Open has increased by $200,000 compared to the 2016 tournament.

2017 Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money

The Farmers Insurance Open prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The Farmers Insurance Open money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

The post Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

