Farmers rewarded at Candel project grand finale

Candel Company Limited has rewarded 11 farmers at the grand finale of Candel Cleanfarms Project raffle draw on its Candel Be a Millionaire Promo. It has ₦1 million as star prize, with eight generator sets and two tricycles to participants. The aim was to strengthen customer relations and appreciate loyalty as well as encourage and enhance farmers’ productivity, efficiency and output.

The raffle draw took place in Lagos and transpired in three stages. The first round produced eight winners of generator sets from all six geo-political zones, the second produced two winners of tricycles from the South East and South West while the winner who clinched the star prize of N1 million emerged from an aggregation of the six geopolitical zones in the country in accordance with the rules of the draw.

The Managing Director, Candel Company, Mr. Emmanuel Kattie, said Cleanfarms Project was designed to rid farms of herbicide bottles and remnants of agrochemicals, which pose significant health hazards to the ecosystem.

In his words, “We took a step further, not only to keep our environment clean and safe, enhance the welfare of farmers across the country, but also to create excitement and fun for farmers and our trade partners across the country with the Candel Be a Millionaire Promo.

“This is in addition to deciding the winners of the last set of two tricycles and eight generators to make up a total of 12 tricycles and 48 generators given out to farmers across the country since the commencement of the promotion in May 2016.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

