Farmers/herdsmen Crisis: Bindow Donates N10m, Rice To Kodomun Community

In its renewed Peace Building Mechanism processes to end herdsmen/farmers crisis, the government of Adamawa state ,has assisted Kodomun village,in Demsa local government area of the state, with cash donation of N10 million as well as 775 bags of rice to caution the effects of the attack on the people of the area.

Presenting the relief materials to the people of Kodomun community on Saturday,Governor Umar Jibrilla represented by his deputy Egnr.Martins Babale said that the assistance is part of the peace Initiative Building Mechanism put in place by government to fine tune lasting solutions of the crisis.

“Government is going to implement the recommendations of white paper report of enquiry, and punish accordingly those involved in perpetrating the crisis.

“I urge you to be brothers keepers by imbibing the spirit of forgiveness and forge ahead for the progress of the area and the state at large”. He said

Babale said that government would soon constitute a Peace Reconciliation Committee to be saddled with the responsibility of reconciling aggrieved people in the area on the need to leave in peace with one another.

Chairman of the affected community Mr Pius Raymond appealed to government to beef up security to the area, as pockets of attacks are still recorded in the area.

He urged government to reconstruct houses destroyed as a results of

the attacks. Earlier, the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmad Sajoh said government has compensated for the 47 cows belonging to herdsmen that were killed by the farmers which sparked off fear of reprisal attack and panic in the area.

Sajoh said the sum of N4.7 million was expended by government as compensation of the dead cows.

He therefore, lauded the efforts of the state government in its peace

building Initiative to bring lasting solutions to farmers/herdsmen crisis in the state.

