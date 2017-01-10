Fashola seeks more attention on electricity consumers’ interest – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Fashola seeks more attention on electricity consumers' interest
BusinessDay
The Minster of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday advised operators in the power supply industry to focus on improving the lot of electricity consumers. Fashola made the call in a communique at the end of the 11th monthly meeting …
Fashola Minister seeks more attention on electricity consumers' interest
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG