Fashola tells Nigerians to expect steady power supply this year

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

babatunde-fashola-1-690450

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has called on Nigerians to expect steady power supply this year, 2017. Fashola stated this while making his opening aaddress as Guest Speaker at the January edition of the Nextier Power Dialogue on Saturday. According to him, such policies would help realise a deepening […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

