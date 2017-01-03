Fast Guy: Man arraigned in court for duping girlfriend of car, land

One Nicholas Ajayi has been arraigned in court for defrauding his girlfriend of a car and landed property.

A 47-year-old man has been arraigned before an Ikeja’s Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, for allegedly defrauding his girlfriend of a car and landed property valued at N1.3million.

The suspect, Nicholas Ajayi, who is a resident to Idimu area of Lagos state, was arraigned on charges of fraud and stealing , the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt Michael Unah, the accused reportedly committed the offence in 2014 in Prince Gbadebo Street in the Igando area of Lagos State.

Ajayi reportedly obtained N800,000 and N500,000 for a car and a plot of land respectively for the victim, Miss Ijeoma Nwata.

H said, “The accused approached the complainant and persuaded her to buy a plot of land from his one acre land in Ajah, Lagos State.

“He collected N500, 000 from her but refused to show her the land, or refund her money. The complainant later discovered that the land never existed."

The accused reportedly collected the complainant’s Nissan Quest, under the pretext of selling the car which he never did, converting the car to his own and taking it to an unknown destination.

“The complainant had place a ‘For Sale sign’ on the car at the rate of N800, 000; The accused had told her he had a friend who wanted to buy the car.

“He took the car under the pretext of showing the car to his friend who wanted to buy it. Since 2024, he took the car away, the complainant had not returned it or paid the selling price of the car to the complainant,” Unah said.

According to Unah, the offences contravened sections 285 and 312 of the criminal laws of Lagos state, 2011.

If found guilty, the accused could face up to 15 years in prison, as is provided by section 312.

The case was adjourned till February 1, 2017 for mention .and the accused admitted to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

