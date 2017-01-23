Fast Guy No be Thief: NCS intercepts contraband ‘Okrika’ hidden in manure

The NCS has intercepted contraband second-hand clothes hidden beneath cow dung.

No less than 37 bales of contraband second-hand clothes, popularly known as ‘Okrika’ have been seized by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in Kebbi state.

According to the reports, The bales of clothing were being transported in a large truck and were carefully hidden underneath cow dung, Daily Post reports.

ALSO READ: Trailer loaded with adulterated diesel, Indian hemp intercepted

The clothes were seized by the security operatives and the occupants of the truck arrested as further investigations are being carried out.

In similar occurrence, the NCS apprehended a man transporting imported rice disguised as corpses and hidden in an ambulance.

The service has revealed that it is a new method culprits use in importing illegal products into the country.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

