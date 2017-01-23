Fatal accident: Family petitions Plateau CP over son’s death
A family in Tahoss community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has petitioned the State’s Police Commissioner, Peter Ogunyanwo, demanding justice in the case of a fatal accident which claimed the life of their son, Emmanuel Ali. The family representatives, Comrade Daniel Tanko and Maggi Thomas Michael, are angry that the Operation Safe […]
