Fatal accident: Family petitions Plateau CP over son’s death

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A family in Tahoss community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State has petitioned the State’s Police Commissioner, Peter Ogunyanwo, demanding justice in the case of a fatal accident which claimed the life of their son, Emmanuel Ali. The family representatives, Comrade Daniel Tanko and Maggi Thomas Michael, are angry that the Operation Safe […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

