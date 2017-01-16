Pages Navigation Menu

Fatgbems petroleum rebrands – Vanguard

Guardian

Fatgbems petroleum rebrands
Vanguard
AN independent oil marketing company in Nigeria, Fatgbems Petroleum, has unveiled a new brand identity in line with its commitment to be a customer-driven organisation. Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, chairman of the Company, Mr. Ajibola Gbemisola, …
