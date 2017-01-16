Fatgbems petroleum rebrands – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
Fatgbems petroleum rebrands
Vanguard
AN independent oil marketing company in Nigeria, Fatgbems Petroleum, has unveiled a new brand identity in line with its commitment to be a customer-driven organisation. Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, chairman of the Company, Mr. Ajibola Gbemisola, …
Oil marketer rebrands, commissions new outfit
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG