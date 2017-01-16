Pages Navigation Menu

Father and stepmother allegedly brutalize son to death in Bayelsa state (Graphic photos)

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

A young boy died after he was allegedly beaten by his father and stepmother in Bayelsa State.

According to Facebook user, Wariebi Sapere-obi who shared the photos, the child was brought into CHEW (children emergency) FMC Yenagoa dead. More photos after the cut…

