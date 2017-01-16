Father and stepmother allegedly brutalize son to death in Bayelsa state (Graphic photos)

A young boy died after he was allegedly beaten by his father and stepmother in Bayelsa State.

According to Facebook user, Wariebi Sapere-obi who shared the photos, the child was brought into CHEW (children emergency) FMC Yenagoa dead. More photos after the cut…



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

