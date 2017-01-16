Father and stepmother allegedly brutalize son to death in Bayelsa state (Graphic photos)
A young boy died after he was allegedly beaten by his father and stepmother in Bayelsa State.
According to Facebook user, Wariebi Sapere-obi who shared the photos, the child was brought into CHEW (children emergency) FMC Yenagoa dead. More photos after the cut…
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG