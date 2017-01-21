Fayemi advocates domestication of Child Rights Act to stop child-miners

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, advocated domestication of Child Rights Act to stop child-miners, and urged state governments to be proactive in order to protect children from being used by illegal miners.

Fayemi said it had become necessary for the governors to domesticate the Act for the protection of children from unscrupulous persons in the society who take advantage of the children’s poor background and parents’ weakness, and use them for their illicit business at the detriment of their health.

The Minister also condemned misuse of children and referred to deaths recorded in some states, which were mostly children, because of being forced into the illegal mining business that had also endangered the lives of others, and mentioned the incident which occurred at a mining site located at Kafinkoro Village, Paikoro Local Government Area, Niger State, where illegal mining activities claimed four lives.

