Fayemi to deliver UNILAG 2017 convocation lecture

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will tomorrow, Monday, January 23rd, deliver the 2017 University of Lagos Convocation Lecture.

Titled: “Building a Succession- Generation: Reflections on Values and Knowledge in Nation Building”, the lecture is part of the convocation ceremony for the 2015/2016 academic session.

The lecture, scheduled to hold at the main auditorium of the University, would be chaired by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major-General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd).

Fayemi, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, having graduated from the institution’s Department of History in 1985, before going for further studies.

A letter from the University signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rahamon Bello, said Fayemi’s nomination as guest lecturer was “informed by the established tradition of best practice in the University, which extends such invitation to renowned scholars and dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career and or in service to humanity.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

