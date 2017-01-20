Fayemi to deliver UNILAG convocation lecture

By Dayo Adesulu

LAGOS—THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development and immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will on Monday, January 23, deliver the 2017 University of Lagos Convocation lecture. This was made known in a statement signed by Olayinka Oyebode the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media.

Oyebode said that Fayemi will speak on: “Building a Succession- Generation: Reflections on Values and Knowledge in Nation Building.”

According to him, the lecture is part of the convocation ceremonies for the 2015/2016 academic session.

The lecture, which is scheduled to hold at the Main auditorium of the University, would be chaired by a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major-General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) slated at 2pm.

Meanwhile, speaking at the pre-convocation press briefing, held yesterday at UNILAG, the Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Professor Rahmon Bello said the convocation will also be used to award honorary degrees.

He said: ‘’His Royal Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi will receive Doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) Public Administration, Professor John Pepper Clark will be conferred with D.Litt. (Honoris Causa) and Professor Ayodele Francis Ogunye also confer with D.Sc. (Honoris Causa) Engineering.’’

Moreover, he said: ‘’Professor Osato Frank Giwa-Osagie will be honoured with Emeritus Professorship of the University of Lagos, while four Professors will become Distinquished Professors.’’ According to him, the four distinguished professors include; Professor Babajide Ibitayo Alo, Professor Olukayode Amund, Professor (Mrs) Cecilia Ihuoma Igwilo and Professor Jim Ijenwa Unah.”

Also, no fewer than 231 out of 12,617 graduating students will be awarded first class division. Forty six of them would be from the Faculty of Engineering.

UNILAG beefs up security against Boko Haram

Meantime, Professor Rahmon Bello yesterday in Lagos warned everyone to be security conscious, adding that his institution has beefed up security on campus to forestall attack from the deadly Islamic group, Boko Haram.

Speaking at the backdrop of the recent bombing at UniMaid, he said: ‘’Dispersing the Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest is going to give us some more concern that every Nigerian must have to worry about.’’

