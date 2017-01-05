Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose a political blackmailer, pathological liar – APC

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

fayose court

The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as a notorious “blackmailer, electoral robber, political harlot and a pathological liar.” The party made the remark while reacting to Fayose’s claim that some Chieftains of the APC were plotting to compromise a section of the judiciary to […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fayose a political blackmailer, pathological liar – APC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.