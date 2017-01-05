Fayose a political blackmailer, pathological liar – APC
The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as a notorious “blackmailer, electoral robber, political harlot and a pathological liar.” The party made the remark while reacting to Fayose’s claim that some Chieftains of the APC were plotting to compromise a section of the judiciary to […]
