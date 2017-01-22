Fayose Amplifies Voice of Opposition – Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has said Governor Ayo Fayose’s emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, has come at a critical time of the party’s life.

Makarfi while congratulating Fayose on his emergence added that the party appreciates his doggedness and perspectives on national issues, stressing that he amplifies the voice of opposition by holding the Government in power accountable.

Fayose emerged chairman of the forum on Friday morning.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, read, “He has come on board at a crucial time in the life of our Party and we have confidence in his uncommon courage to pull together his colleagues to work more in the interest of the Party, its membership and democracy in general. We are optimistic that he will bring to bear his wealth of experience as he takes up this onerous task.

“We appreciate Governor Fayose’s doggedness and perspectives on national issues as he amplifies the Voice of Opposition by holding the Government in power accountable. Nigerians are looking forward to a more vibrant and constructive opposition through his able leadership of this Forum.”

