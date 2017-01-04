Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose Blasts Buhari Over N5000 Stipends, Says Ekiti Received No Money As Claimed – The Whistler

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Whistler

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Fayose Blasts Buhari Over N5000 Stipends, Says Ekiti Received No Money As Claimed
The Whistler
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the payment of N5000 stipend to the poorest and most vulnerable in the country by the Federal Government, as a mere 'propaganda' by the All Progressives Congress led government. Fayose said this in a …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.