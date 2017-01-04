Fayose Blasts Buhari Over N5000 Stipends, Says Ekiti Received No Money As Claimed – The Whistler
|
The Whistler
|
Fayose Blasts Buhari Over N5000 Stipends, Says Ekiti Received No Money As Claimed
The Whistler
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has described the payment of N5000 stipend to the poorest and most vulnerable in the country by the Federal Government, as a mere 'propaganda' by the All Progressives Congress led government. Fayose said this in a …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG