Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose carpets EFCC, says Buhari is Weak, Inept

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose in this interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday lashed out at the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, describing the anti-graft agency as the most corrupt organisation in Nigeria. The PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman in the interview also blamed the barrage of challenges facing Nigeria […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fayose carpets EFCC, says Buhari is Weak, Inept appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.