Fayose carpets EFCC, says Buhari is Weak, Inept

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose in this interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday lashed out at the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, describing the anti-graft agency as the most corrupt organisation in Nigeria. The PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman in the interview also blamed the barrage of challenges facing Nigeria […]

The post Fayose carpets EFCC, says Buhari is Weak, Inept appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

