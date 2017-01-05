Fayose confused, afraid of his shadow – APC

… Nigerians will resist plot to remove governor – PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has described Governor Ayo Fayose’s allegation of a plot by the party to collude with the judiciary to remove him as the “ranting of a notorious blackmailer, electoral robber, political harlot and pathological liar.”

The party accused Fayose of crying wolf where there is none, saying the governor “is on a familiar terrain to save his head with such a pre-emptive blackmail as usual even though he knows the details of the crimes he had committed and has continued to commit against the nation.”

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the APC slammed Fayose for accusing his predecessors, Chief Segun Oni and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, maintaining that there was no meeting where the duo met with their supporters and boasted that he will be removed.

While noting that Fayose was jittery and afraid of consequences of his many infractions on the law, Olatunbosun said Fayemi and Oni are “too decent and busy” in their assignments to engage in such frivolous boasts that Fayose is accusing them of.

The APC spokesperson added that the track records of the two ex-governors as democrats and “Omoluabi” are there for all to see as opposed to Fayose’s hit-and-run and “bolekaja” reputation.

Olatunbosun said Fayose was afraid of his own shadow as a “lawless misfit in the position of authority who has no respect for the supreme law of the country after his serial rapes on the Constitution but who is now jittery and as a result, has resorted to blackmail.”

While clarifying that no case has been filed in the Supreme Court, the APC said no amount of blackmail can stop a party that is aggrieved from approaching the apex court to have a second look at the Ekiti election dispute after revelations from Capt. Sagir Koli’s audio tape, report by army panel and confessions of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) henchmen who allegedly participated in the poll crime.

He said: “The same Segun Oni he went to visit at his country home with funfare recently is the same man Fayose is now accusing of plotting to remove him from office, which shows clearly that he is confused and suffering from hysteria.

“Fayemi and Oni would rather busy themselves with the development of Ekiti instead of making Fayose, who has caused much embarrassment to himself and Ekiti people, their topic.”

Meanwhile, PDP in Ekiti State has condemned an alleged plot by the APC to remove Fayose from power through the judiciary.

The party said the alleged plot to oust Fayose would trigger “a crisis of monumental proportion that would be difficult for the Nigerian Army to curtail” if it is eventually carried out.

In a chat with reporters in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, state PDP Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, warned the alleged plot could lead to the collapse of the APC-led Federal Government if eventually executed.

Oguntuase defended Fayose’s action of writing a petition to the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, in which he raised the alarm, noting that it behoves on the nation’s top judge to prevent the judiciary from being manipulated.

He said it was wrong to believe that Fayose was playing to the gallery by raising alarm in his letter to the CJN, saying the action was to alert Nigerians that “democracy is in danger.”

The post Fayose confused, afraid of his shadow – APC appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

