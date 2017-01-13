Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose dares FG, orders federal agencies in Ekiti to pay rent or leave

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fayose-1

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“Yearly, budgetary provisions are made for payment of rent by federal government agencies.”

The post Fayose dares FG, orders federal agencies in Ekiti to pay rent or leave appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.