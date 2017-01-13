Fayose dares FG, orders federal agencies in Ekiti to pay rent or leave

“Yearly, budgetary provisions are made for payment of rent by federal government agencies.”

The post Fayose dares FG, orders federal agencies in Ekiti to pay rent or leave appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

