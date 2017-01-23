Fayose: ‘Don’t talk when governors are talking,’ Ekiti Governor tells Kashamu

Kashamu, on Sunday, January 22, described Fayose as a “liability, a loud mouth and an immature politician” via a statement.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has condemned Senator Buruji Kashamu for speaking against his emergence as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Fayose gave his response to the comment on Sunday while appearing on Channels TV.

“Kashamu is just a Senator, when he comes up and becomes a Governor, he will learn how to talk like a Governor,” Fayose said.

Fayose also said during the interview that the Chibok girls’ abduction was faked to prevent the re-election of former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

ALSO READ: PDP suspends Buruji Kashamu

The Ekiti governor was appointed Chairman of the PDP governors’ forum on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

