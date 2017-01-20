Fayose: Ekiti Gov emerges Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

Highly controversial Gov Fayose has emerged the chairman of the PDP Governor's forum following the exit of outgoing Ondo Gov, Segun Mimiko.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has emerged the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

His emergence is coming as the outgoing chairman of the forum, Olusegun Mimiko ends his tenure as the governor of Ondo State.

Fayose’s emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum was announced by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson in Abuja, on Thursday night, January 19, 2017.

Already, the new job given to Gov Fayose has been endorsed by the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the Chairman Board of Trustee, BOT of the party, Senator Wali Jibril and the leadership of he party in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

According to Dickson, who made the announcement, the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of performance and as the most senior governor under the platform of the party.

Fayose was also described as a real party man who would boost the growth and development of the party.

Speaking after his acceptance, Fayose, who succeeded Gov Olusegun Mimiko, described his election as call to service and promised not to let the party down as the Chairman of the Forum.

Fayose further said he will mobilise party members nationwide to reclaim its lost glory ahead of the 2019 general elections.

