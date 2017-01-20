Fayose emerges chairman of PDP governors’ forum

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has emerged as the new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum,

The governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Seriake Dickson announced this to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday night.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the Forum’s meeting, Dickson stated that the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of performance and as the most senior governor under the platform of the PDP.

Flanked by other governors present at the meeting and the leaders of the party, Dickson said that the choice of Fayose was a collective one among the governors.

Dickson played glowing tributes to the out gone chairman of the Forum, Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state for his immense contributions to the development of the Party during his tenure

Also speaking, the national chairman of the caretaker Committee of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the chairman board of trustee of the Party, Senator Wali Jibril and the leadership of the party in the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu endorsed the choice of Fayose.

They described Fayose as a real party man who would boost the growth and development of the Party.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose who succeeded Olusegun Mimiko described his election as call to service and promised not to let the party down as the Chairman of the Forum

Fayose said that he was out to build the wall of Jericho surround the party with a promise to embark on the total mobilisation of party members nationwide ahead of the 2019 General elections.

He assured that the Party would work very hard to reclaim its lost States and as well formed the government at the centre in 2019.

