Fayose emerges Chairman PDP’s Governors’Forum

…says its call to service Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson, announced this to News men in Abuja on Thursday night. Addressing News men shortly after the Forum’s meeting, Dickson stated that they decided to […]

The post Fayose emerges Chairman PDP’s Governors’Forum appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

