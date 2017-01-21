Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose emerges Chairman PDP’s Governors’Forum

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

…says its call to service Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson, announced this to News men in Abuja on Thursday night. Addressing News men shortly after the Forum’s meeting, Dickson stated that they decided to […]

