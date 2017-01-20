Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose Emerges New Chairman Of PDP Governor’s Forum

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has emerged the new Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum,. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, announced this to journalists in Abuja on Thursday night. Addressing journalists shortly after the Forum’s meeting, Mr. Dickson stated that the forum decided to settle for Mr. Fayose based …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fayose Emerges New Chairman Of PDP Governor’s Forum appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.