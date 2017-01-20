Fayose Emerges New Chairman Of PDP Governor’s Forum

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has emerged the new Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Governors’ Forum,. The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, announced this to journalists in Abuja on Thursday night. Addressing journalists shortly after the Forum’s meeting, Mr. Dickson stated that the forum decided to settle for Mr. Fayose based …

