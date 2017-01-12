Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose Evicts NSCDC, Other FG Agencies From Office

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

  Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday evicted the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Ekiti State command and other Federal ministries and agencies from their various offices. According to reports, they were evicted from Fayose Housing Estate, located along Afao Ekiti Road in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. The estate, which housed …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Fayose Evicts NSCDC, Other FG Agencies From Office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.