Fayose Evicts NSCDC, Other FG Agencies From Office
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose on Wednesday evicted the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Ekiti State command and other Federal ministries and agencies from their various offices. According to reports, they were evicted from Fayose Housing Estate, located along Afao Ekiti Road in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. The estate, which housed …
The post Fayose Evicts NSCDC, Other FG Agencies From Office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG