Fayose: FG should be truthful about B’Haram
EKITI State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has commiserate with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed yesterday, by Boko Haram insurgents during an attacked on the Nigeria Army Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, calling on the federal government to stop deceiving Nigerians with stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgency […]
