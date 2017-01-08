Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose: FG should be truthful about Boko Haram, commiserates with families of slained soldiers

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has commiserate with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed yesterday, by Boko Haram insurgents during an attacked on the Nigeria Army Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, calling on the federal government to stop deceiving Nigerians with stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgency […]

