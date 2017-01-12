Fayose: God will choose my successor

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said he is waiting on God’s leading before picking who will succeed him as the governor of the state come October 2018.

Besides, the state government has set up a 5-man Special Committee to look into the alleged involvement of some public school teachers in partisan politics.

Fayose spoke in Ikere-Eki‪ti on Thursday while flagging off the last phase of the dualisation of the town’s main road.

Fayose, who was reacting to the demand by the people of the town that Ikere-Ekiti should produce the next governor of the state, said he had taken the matter to God in prayers and was waiting for God’s directive.

While saying that Ikere-Ekiti, like any other town in the state could prod their children to seek election to the office of the governor of the state, he urged the people ‎to also take the matter before God.

‎”With God all things are possible. I will advise you to ‎take the matter to the Lord in prayers since you are legitimately qualified like any other town in the state. As a leader of the party, I must create a level playing ground for all aspirants. It is God who puts people in positions of authority.

” I am currently waiting on God to give me the directive on who to support for the coming election. As for when I will come out with my choice of candidate, we still have over a year before the election and I hope that by the time we clock three years in office in October, the coast would have been clearer,” he said.

Inaugurating the Committee in Ado Ekiti, the State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Jide Egunjobi said Civil Servants and Teachers in the State have been severally warned against engaging in partisan politics, stressing that recalcitrant public officers would be flushed out towards achieving an acceptable level of neutrality and efficiency in the public service.

Assuring that the State Government would always make welfare of its workforce a priority, Egunjobi urged all stakeholders to support government’s efforts at improving the lots of the people emphasising that dedication to duty and loyalty should be their watchwords.

The Committee which was given seven days to submit its report has serving and retired bureaucrats and teachers including Mr Deji Odutola as Chairman.

Other members are Mr Akin Olowojebutu, Mrs Eunice Oladimeji, Mr Samuel Daramola and Mr Adebayo Babalola.

