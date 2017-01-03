Fayose: Gov holds secret meeting with Hon Ladi Adebutu

Governor Ayodele Fayose was recently spotted with Federal lawmaker representing Ogun East I in the House of Representative, Ladi Adebutu.

The top members of the Peoples Democratic Party in South West were spotted together on December 30, 2016 at the Park Inn by Radisson in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to sources, Adebutu was first spotted at the pool side of the hospitality outfit earlier in the evening before he was joined by Gov Fayose and his entourage later in the evening.

Appearing simple, the two had several minutes to discuss and sources maintained the secret meeting is not unconnected with the state of PDP in Ogun and Ekiti State.

The two politicians, sources further said, were glued in their meeting for the better part of the evening before retiring to their rooms.

It should be noted that Hon Adebutu has been touted as eyeing the seat of Ogun State governor and has been at loggerheads with Federal Senator, Buruji Kashamu who is also eyeing the seat.

