Fayose: How I will pick my successor

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, on Thursday said he was waiting on God for the choice of the candidate who would succeed him as governor in 2018. The governor made this known in Ikere-Ekiti while flagging off the last phase of the dualisation of the town’s roads, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti. The statement said that the governor, who was responding to Ikere-Ekiti people’s demand that they should produce his successor, said he had taken the matter to God in prayers and was waiting for His directive.

