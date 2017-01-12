Fayose: “I’m waiting on God to pick my successor in 2018,” Ekiti Gov

Gov Fayose has revealed that he is waiting on God to pick his successor in 2018.

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, on Thursday said he was waiting on God for the choice of the candidate who would succeed him as governor in 2018.

The governor made this known in Ikere-Ekiti while flagging off the last phase of the dualisation of the town’s roads, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado Ekiti.

The statement said that the governor, who was responding to Ikere-Ekiti people’s demand that they should produce his successor, said he had taken the matter to God in prayers and was waiting for His directive.

“While saying that Ikere-Ekiti, like any other town in the state, could prod their children to seek election into office of the governor, he urged them ‎to also help him take the matter before God.

“With God all things are possible; I will advise you to ‎take the matter to the Lord in prayers since you are legitimately qualified like any other town in the state.

“As a leader of the party, I must create a level-playing ground for all aspirants; it is God who puts people in positions of authority.

“I am currently waiting on God to give me the directive on who to support for the coming election; as for when I will come out with my choice of candidate, time will tell.

“We still have over a year before the election and I hope that by the time we clock three years in office in October, the coast will have been clearer,” the governor was quoted as saying.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

