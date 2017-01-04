Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose is a clown – Segun Oni

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Segun Oni

Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, has described Governor Ayo Fayose as a clown. He accused Fayose of raising false alarm over allegations that he (Oni) is part of an alleged plot to compromise judiciary to sack him from office. Oni, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), described Fayose as […]

