Fayose is a liability, immature politician who is unfit to lead PDP – Sen Kashamu

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Buruji Kashamu1

The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Prince Buruji Kashamu, on Sunday described the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose as a “liability, a loud mouth and an immature politician” unfit to head the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum. Recall that governors on the platform of the PDP had on Friday appointed Fayose as their […]

