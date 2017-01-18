Fayose: “It’s obvious Nigerians won’t vote Buhari in 2019,’ says Gov

Gov Fayose has said it's obvious Nigerians won't vote for President Buhari in 2019 even if he is the only candidate.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said Nigerians won;t be voting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

Speaking to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, Fayose stressed that Nigerians don’t need counselling to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 polls.

Fayose said the the abysmal performance of the party and the President has already made the people to grow weary of it.

In his words: ”Nigeria of our dream is not what we see now‎. What I said about President Buhari are coming to pass. Before the polls, I said people should not vote for him.‎ Nigerians are hungry and they are regretting.

"If a nobody contests against Buhari in 2019, Buhari will lose‎. Nigerians don’t need counselling to know that they should not vote Buhari in 2019.‎ It is obvious. Majority of those who voted for him never really knew him as they were mostly in their 40s, people who were toddlers when he ruled Nigeria as a military man in the 80s," Fayose said.

Speaking further, he said: "Also, ‎he is vindictive and apart from military nature, he does not have what it takes to run Nigeria.‎ His government then was run by Idiagbon.

“He is also not tolerant. You can’t compare him with Dr Goodluck Jonathan. ‎Jonathan‎ accepted defeat in an election he conducted,” he stated.

