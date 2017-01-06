Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose knocks FG over diversion of flights

Jan 6, 2017

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has said it is too risky and dangerous to divert local and international flights from Abuja to Kaduna as planned by the Federal Government. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, Fayose gave knocks to the FG over what he said was its knee-jerk approach […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

