Fayose Lacks Decorum To Lead PDP Governors’ Forum – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State says Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State lacks decorum to function as the Chairman of Governors’ Forum of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

APC made its stance known in statement issued in Akure on Monday by its Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Adesanya.

“PDP is on a voyage of total destruction and abandonment with the emergence of uncultured governor like Mr Fayose that lacks decorum, whose past records, attitude and public utterance are seen as affront.

“It shows PDP is lacking in men and women of proven integrity with high level of mental alertness considering the enormous challenges facing our dear country as a result of the PDP’s 16 years of misrule.

“It is unfortunate that Fayose, who was alleged to have beaten up a Judge in his state, who is seen to be suffering from `diarrhea of the mouth’ could be allowed to lead PDP Governors’ Forum,’’ Adesanya said.

He said that the PDP was in comatose under the leadership of the outgoing Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as the chairman of its governors’ forum

Adesanya advised the opposition party to criticise constructively in the interest of Nigerian democracy and to always propagate good leadership. (NAN)

