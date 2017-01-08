Fayose leads firefighters to put out ragging fire in Ekiti

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose has, Sunday, led a team of fire-fighters to quench an inferno which broke out at Strive Energy Petrol Station, Ijigbo roundabout in Ado Ekiti, the state’s capital.

The Governor, as soon as he got information about the fire outbreak, immediately mobilised the team of fire fighters and stormed the scene, coordinating the rescue exercise. Governor Fayose took the risk as he mounted the fire fighter tank and directed the team.

The fire incidence, which spread from the petrol station to the nearby Mugbagba areas of the town before it was put out destroyed properties worth millions of Naira but no life was lost.

Taking measures at ensuring no such occurrence repeats itself, Governor Fayose stopped Petrol Stations located within residential areas from further dispensing petrol. The petrol stations are to henceforth, sell diesel and kerosene only.

Fayose who spoke with newsmen shortly afterwards described the incident as unfortunate.

He added that government would take far reaching decisions to avert future recurrence.

The post Fayose leads firefighters to put out ragging fire in Ekiti appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

