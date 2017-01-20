‘Fayose Must Go’: Protesters Storm EFCC Office, Demand Governor’s Arrest

Some protesters under the aegis of “Patriotic Mothers Without Borders”, on Friday stormed the EFCC Abuja headquarters calling for the “arrest, investigation and prosecution” of Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti State, over his involvement in the $2.1 billion arms deal scandal. Chanting “Fayose must go”, the women numbering about 300 carried various placards and banners …

