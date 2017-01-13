Fayose: ‘N25M stolen from Government House belongs to governor not aide,’ APC says

Three of the governor’s aides; Temitope Bamidele, Sunday Afolabi and Shuaibu Amidu are currently facing trial for allegedly stealing the money.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has said that the $50,000 stolen from the Government House belongs to Governor Ayo Fayose and not his aide, Sunday Omosilade.

The Ekiti APC made the allegation via a statement released by spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun on Thursday, January 12.

The statement reads:

“When the story of this theft was broken by an online publication, Olota News Review, Fayose’s PA on Domestic Affairs, Sunday Omosilade, was alleged to be part of the theft and was punished for his disloyal conduct by posting him from the Office of the Governor to the Office of the Wife of the Governor.”

“Latest information is that Omosilade knows too much about personal and domestic affairs of the first family, hence the soft-landing arranged for him instead of outright dismissal that could have unpredictable consequences.

“This is a case in which the EFCC must come in because it is a case of money laundering in the Government House of Ekiti State. Sunday Omosilade was among the accused and we wonder how the same man suddenly turned to the owner of the money.

“Omosilade is a 42-year-old NCE holder with no record of high profile appointment, until he was appointed personal assistant to the governor. The questions we ask are: How did Omosilade turn from an accused to a complainant? How did he come about $50,000?

“Why did the governor demote him and send him to the office of his wife? If Omosilade is the owner of the money, why did the governor punish him? What is his salary and how did he come about having $50,000 in his possession? Is he being paid in hard currency? Even though we know that he is being used to cover, Omosilade’s accounts must be probed by EFCC and he must explain how he came about having $50,000 in his possession.”

The money was reportedly stolen from the Government House on December 29, 2016.

