Fayose: ‘PDP will take over in 2019,’ Governor vows

Fayose made the comment on Friday, January 20, after emerging as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will take power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

Fayose made the comment on Friday, January 20, after emerging as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“I take this responsibility at a time the party needs somebody to stand up. I am sure you all know that we will do it to represent Nigerians well,” he said.

“It is a call to pull the walls of Jericho down; it is a call to make a difference. “I want to assure you that within the next few months, the mobilisation, the consultation will be so effective and there will be a new beginning for our party – different and enriching,” he added.

He also praised his predecessor, Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko for his contributions to the party.

I will take over from where he stopped. Come 2019, we will take over again, we are going to come back again,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Removing Fayose from office is like removing Ekiti,’ PDP says

Fayose also said that the party would soon be stronger than ever.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

