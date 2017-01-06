Fayose: ‘Removing Governor from office is like removing Ekiti,’ PDP says

The comment was made on Thursday, January 5, by Ekiti PDP Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has said that removing Governor Ayo Fayose from office is like removing the whole state from power.

“Fayose is not just the Governor of Ekiti State, but the opposition voice in Nigeria. He speaks for all the oppressed Nigerians in the South-West, South-East, South-South, North-Central and even in the far North,” Oguntuase said according to Punch.

“Removing Governor Fayose from power is like removing the whole Ekiti, who voted for him in all the 16 local government areas of this state. Any war waged against our governor will be resisted by the people from all these zones.

“Governor Fayose has been the most consistent critic of President Buhari’s government, particularly against the poorly-managed economy, leading to this recession. So, all Nigerians will rise against this evil plot.

“If you look at the results of the 2014 governorship poll, you would think it was a tsunami because he won in all the 16 local governments. If truly democracy still remains the government of the people, then any attempt to remove Governor Fayose will be tantamount to the usurpation of the people’s power,” he added.

Fayose had earlier accused former governors Segun Oni and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, of plotting to remove him from office.

